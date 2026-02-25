Mike Vrabel’s Answer About AJ Brown Might Rattle Eagles Fans

It didn't take long for Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown to be connected to the New England Patriots once the 2025 season ended. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel directly weighed in on the conversation.

Vrabel spoke to the media and was asked if the team would venture into the market for the Eagles receiver if Howie Roseman and Co. made him available.

"I think that we'll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster," Vrabel said, as transcribed by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. "And again, there's a lot of things that go into trades. There's a lot of back and forth and taking on compensation. And so I'm sure there'll be a lot of opportunities for us to talk about trades, not only this week, but as we prepare and get closer to the draft."

Roseman was asked about Brown on Tuesday.

The Eagles star has been talked about left and right

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I’d go back to what I said at the end of the season. It’s really hard to find great players. I think AJ is a great player," Roseman said. "I think that from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting. ...

“I think that any trade that we’ve made, we’ve done because we’ve felt that was the right thing to do for the Philadelphia Eagles. I can’t remember at any time that I’ve done anything, that when I did it, that I didn’t think was in the best interest of the team. It’s always going to be about the team. It’s always going to be about our players. If I start doing things that are about individuals, as opposed to the team, I’m not doing my job.”

From Roseman's comments, it doesn't sound like the Eagles want to flip Brown. The Patriots, or any other team for that matter, certainly can want Brown and call the Eagles. But that doesn't mean that the team will oblige. Back in January, ESPN insider Adam Schefter joined 97.5 "The Fanatic" and said he believes Brown will be a trade candidate this offseason and specifically mentioned the Patriots.

"I think he becomes a trade candidate here," Schefter said. "There's been enough noise around that with him wanting out. There's been enough focus and attention to that area. I think it would be a surprise if there weren't talks to see, 'Okay, well, what could he bring back?' To me, I see him playing in New England next year under Mike Vrabel."

Again, the Patriots could very well want him. But all that really matters if if New England is willing to pay and if the Eagles are even interested in considering the idea.