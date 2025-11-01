Eagles Acquire Two-Time Pro Bowl CB
PHILADELPHIA - For the second time this week, the Eagles have added to their defensive backfield, acquiring two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens for a Day 3 2026 draft pick.
In a rare NFL Saturday trade, Philadelphia took a flyer on the 2018 first-round pick and got a 2027 seventh-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
It’s a small price to pay for a player who was once on the short list of the best cover corners in the game while in Green Bay.
Ironically, with the Eagles on their bye week, Alexander could make his debut with the team on Nov. 10 at the Packers.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia acquired defensive back Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the New York Jets in exchange for receiver John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The Eagles have struggled at outside CB opposite Quinyon Mitchell in their nickel defense with veteran Adoree’ Jackson and third-year player toggling back and forth. August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett had also been in the conversation, but has missed the past five games with a pec injury.
Bennett is currently in his 21-day practice window to return. However, judging by the Eagles’ moves this week, there is not a lot of confidence in any of the current in-house options.
Facing a roster glut, Philadelphia also placed safety Marcus Epps and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve Saturday. Ojulari has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Epps’ injury is currently unknown.
Revisiting Past Production
Alexander has not been playing much in Baltimore, with only 61 defensive snaps over two games on the season. He was a healthy scratch by the Ravens over the past two games and was active in Week 6 but did not play.
Over a potential 42 regular-season games dating back to 2023, Alexander has played in just 16 games.
Clearly, this is a swing for the fences in the hopes Alexander can stay healthy to and recapture his top form in Green Bay to better supplement Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with the Eagles.
Alexander, 28, spent the first seven seasons with the Packers, where he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors twice in 2020 and 2022. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Ravens after Green Bay released him in June.
MORE NFL: Final Eagles' Trade Intell: Hot And Heavy On The Edge