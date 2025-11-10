Eagles Add Key Defensive Player To Roster For Week 10 Matchup Vs. Packers
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith was added to the Eagles’ 53-man roster just hours before kickoff against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. In addition, Patrick Johnson is being elevated from the practice squad.
The Eagles will now have six players active at edge/outside linebacker, including Brandon Graham, who is expected to have a role in his first game since unretiring on Oct. 21. His role will probably be limited, maybe in the 10-to-15 snap range. Johnson will likely be used strictly on special teams, barring an unforeseen injury.
Jalyx Hunt Coming On Strong
Jalyx Hunt will start, and he has been coming on strong. In the two games before the bye, he had a pick-six touchdown return against the Vikings and, against the Giants, notched his first sack of the season. He also had nine QB pressures against the Giants and has 30 of those this season.
Smith, who said last week that he would play on Monday, will probably start, too, despite not having played since Week 3 against the Rams. He missed five games while dealing with a re-aggravation of a triceps injury suffered in February’s Super Bowl and requiring offseason surgery.
“I knew I’d work my way back (this season), just keep my head down and keep working,” he said, adding that he couldn’t remember a particular play where the injury happened against Los Angeles on Sept. 21.
“Just playing football,” he sad. “You can’t remember a certain play, but it was something that happened, bang-bang, real quick.”
Newcomer Jaelan Phillips will likely have a decent-sized role as well, while Josh Uche, whose snap count has been over 30 in the two previous games, could see a reduction in his playing time. The usage is all just speculation since defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, or any of the Eagles’ coordinators, for that matter, last spoke to reporters on Oct. 28.
In his three games his season, Smith has 10 tackles with eight quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.
“I’m hungry, and just happy to be out there with my guys,” said Smith. “I missed the fellas. You miss the camaraderie, you miss practicing together, you miss all those types of things.”
The Eagles still have 21-day practice windows open for cornerback Jakorian Bennett and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin. Bennett's window is scheduled to close on Tuesday, so if the Eagles don't add him to the roster, they would have to go without him for the rest of the season. Lampkin's window just opened last week, so the team still has two weeks to make a decision.
