Eagles Open Azeez Ojulari's Practice Window

PHILADELPHIA - With the playoffs set to open Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against San Francisco, the 11-6 Eagles started the 21-day practice window of edge defender Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari, who signed a one-year deal in free agency in March of last year after four seasons with the New York Giants, was a healthy scratch for five of the first eight games this season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 with a hamstring issue.

The Georgia product spent the final nine games of the regular season on IR.

Additional Depth

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) reacts with linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (42) after a tackle during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In the three games Ojulari did play this season, he participated in 67 defensive snaps and contributed six tackles.

Early in the process there were high hopes that Ojulari could stay healthy and build on some of the natural skills as a pass rusher he flashed with the Giants where he generated 22 sacks in four seasons, including eight as a rookie in 2021.

Before the Eagles talked Brandon Graham out of retirement and traded for Jaelan Phillips, Ojulari was behind fellow free agents Josh Uche and Ogbo Ororonkwo on the depth chart early in the season.

Now the Eagles are seemingly set on the edge with Phillips, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Graham and Uche available to Vic Fangio.

It's unlikely Ojulari will be activated for the Wild Card Weekend game with the 12-5 49ers but Phillips was dealing with a ankle injury suffered against Buffalo in Week 17 so having extra depth on hand in case of an emergency is never a bad thing.

Ojulari has been on the practice field a few times over recent weeks working on a side field with trainers.

