Eagles Open Azeez Ojulari's Practice Window
PHILADELPHIA - With the playoffs set to open Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against San Francisco, the 11-6 Eagles started the 21-day practice window of edge defender Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari, who signed a one-year deal in free agency in March of last year after four seasons with the New York Giants, was a healthy scratch for five of the first eight games this season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 with a hamstring issue.
The Georgia product spent the final nine games of the regular season on IR.
Additional Depth
In the three games Ojulari did play this season, he participated in 67 defensive snaps and contributed six tackles.
Early in the process there were high hopes that Ojulari could stay healthy and build on some of the natural skills as a pass rusher he flashed with the Giants where he generated 22 sacks in four seasons, including eight as a rookie in 2021.
Before the Eagles talked Brandon Graham out of retirement and traded for Jaelan Phillips, Ojulari was behind fellow free agents Josh Uche and Ogbo Ororonkwo on the depth chart early in the season.
Now the Eagles are seemingly set on the edge with Phillips, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Graham and Uche available to Vic Fangio.
It's unlikely Ojulari will be activated for the Wild Card Weekend game with the 12-5 49ers but Phillips was dealing with a ankle injury suffered against Buffalo in Week 17 so having extra depth on hand in case of an emergency is never a bad thing.
Ojulari has been on the practice field a few times over recent weeks working on a side field with trainers.
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen