Eagles Take Hard Stance on AJ Brown Other Teams Will Hate

Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver AJ Brown is no stranger to trade rumors and the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine has been full of them. Analysts, insiders and fans alike all seemingly have something to say about the playmaker.

It's easy to speculate, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke on CBS Sports on Thursday and threw as much cold water on the idea as you could hope for.

"We're in the business of keeping great players," Roseman said. "And AJ is a great player. AJ is a difference-making player for our team. He's been on our team for four years. We've been to the playoffs all four of those years. Won the Super Bowl. Been to two Super Bowls. He's a captain on our team. You're not looking to get rid of players like that. For us, the disappointment in the season was progressing past the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles GM opened up

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"So, we're looking to build on that and go forward. So that's adding on. At the same time, there's nobody, our job's as GMs, we've got to listen on anyone. That doesn't have anything to do with AJ. If anyone calls me and says 'Hey I want to talk to you about a player.' For me to say unequivocally 'I'm not taking your call,' that doesn't make sense because I don't know what they're going to say on the other end. Now, the chances that I'm doing that with a great player, they're not very high."

As Roseman noted, as the general manager, it's difficult to concretely say something isn't going to happen. Look at the New York Jets, for example. Who saw the Sauce Gardner trade coming with the Indianapolis Colts? No one. The Colts called the Jets and made a wild offer for a cornerback and here we are now.

It's easy to speculate and create mock trades and other things of that nature. Brown makes sense for all 32 teams in the NFL. He's that good. But based on Roseman's words, it sounds like Brown is going to be calling Philadelphia home in 2026 unless someone makes some sort of earth-shattering offer.