Where Eagles-AJ Brown Stands After Bills-DJ Moore Blockbuster

Do the Philadelphia Eagles have a big swing up up their sleeve?

This has been the endless question of the offseason so far around superstar receiver AJ Brown. On Thursday, a fellow playmaker was traded as the Buffalo Bills acquired DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick from the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. Unsurprisingly, this led to chatter about what the Eagles could get in return for Brown. Plus, the Bills acquiring Moore took a potential suitor for Brown off the market. ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday afterward and noted that he doesn't think Philadelphia would even think about a swap for less than a first-round pick.

The noise continues

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"No because the trade compensation in this trade isn't going to involve a first-round pick," Schefter said when asked if the DJ Moore-to-Buffalo Bills move will impact the Eagles' asking price for AJ Brown. "I don't believe there's a chance in Hell that the Eagles would move AJ Brown unless it included a first round pick and even then, I don't think they're all that interested in moving on from him."

Schefter continued while noting that a team checked in this past weekend and was quickly turned away by the price.

"I think here's the deal, teams have been checking in. There was a team that called the Eagles this weekend and they said, 'Hey, we have some interest in AJ Brown, what would it take?' And they heard the price and said, 'Okay, thank you very much. Good luck getting that.' I mean, so, again, that doesn't mean that he can't be traded. But if you're the Philadelphia Eagles, the way that you're looking at it, every team is breaking down their various plans. In the case of the Eagles, you're saying, 'Okay, we can get in on a Maxx Crosby, which means we'd lose Jaelan Phillips, which means we'd probably get a third-round compensatory pick back in 2027 because Jaelan Phillips is going to crush it on the open market.

"So, we can pony up and pay up for a Maxx Crosby a Micah Parsons-like package and let Jaelan Phillips go and get back a third-round comp pick. Would you rather have Maxx Crosby and comp third, or would you rather try to re-sign Jaelan Phillips and keep AJ Brown? Where do you think you're better off as a team in 2026 to win the Super Bowl?'"

The New England Patriots have been the team most publicly linked to Brown. Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald reported that New England viewed the Eagles' asking price as "unserious," though. The watch continues.