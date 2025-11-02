Eagles Today

Eagles And Jaire Alexander: It's Worth Taking a Flyer, But Beware Of The Big-Name Trap

Life moves fast in the NFL, so don't expect a second-team All-Pro in Jaire Alexander, but the veteran could be a nice insurance plan if others falter.

John McMullen

Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a splash on the trade market in a rare Saturday in-season NFL deal that brings two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander back to Philadelphia.

Or perhaps the better description is that many in the team’s fan base believe Howie Roseman made a splash, hardly the first constituency to fall prey to the “Big-Name Trap.”

For those who don’t know, Alexander was actually born in Philly but spent very little time around the city before moving with his family to Charlotte as a very young child.

It was in the Tar Heel State that Alexander started excelling on the football field, a development that almost led the one-time star corner to the SEC and South Carolina before he reversed course and decided that Louisville was the right fit.

In hindsight, that was a very good decision for Alexander, who became close friends with Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson in college and was good enough to be the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

At his height, with the Packers, Alexander was one of the best pure cover corners in the NFL and had a strong argument to claim top-dog status in 2020, his first All-Pro campaign, when he was graded out as the best CB in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

What the Eagles are getting in 2025 is a player who has suited up for only 16 of his last 42 potential regular-season games due to injury and ineffectiveness. 

The first giveaway that this wasn't exactly a splash is what the Eagles needed to give up to get Alexander, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and remember that they got a 2027 seventh-rounder back in addition to the eighth-year CB.

Big-Name Trap

Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo may still be the best option for the Eagles at outside CB opposite Quinyon Mitchell. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Ravens fans had already fallen for the “Big-Name Trap” back in the spring with the narrative of the Packers’ All-Pro reuniting with his good friend and now two-time MVP Jackson.

What Baltimore got was a player who couldn’t get on the field with what has been a bad defense. Alexander was dubbed a “healthy scratch” even though he’s still dealing with some knee issues over the past two games by the Ravens. Three weeks ago, Alexander was active but did not play. 

For the Eagles, this is depth and another dart for Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator tries to find the best supplement for second-year stars Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Ironically, talented third-year CB Kelee Ringo had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the New York Giants.

“He did play better,” Fangio admitted when discussing Ringo. “Plan moving forward, we’ve got to see what JB [Jakorian Bennett] looks like here in practice, what [CB] Adoree’ [Jackson] looks like coming off his injury, and figure it out.”

Since that statement, Roseman has added two CBs to the mix during the Eagles’ bye week: Michael Carter II and Alexander. 

My understanding of Carter is that he’s looked at more as an Avonte Maddox-type who can add depth and the mirrored positions of slot and safety in Fangio’s defense.

A dead giveaway there was moving veteran safety Marcus Epps to injured reserve with an unknown issue. 

Alexander is proof that the belief inside the building isn’t there in Ringo, Jackson, or Bennett, and one (not Ringo because of his special teams value) could be out by Tuesday’s trade deadline. 

As for the deal for Alexander, it’s a worthy dart throw because nothing of substance was given up.

At one point, Alexander was one of the best cover corners in the NFL, and he is still only 28, so why not swing for the fences? More so, if it doesn't work, it will quickly revert to footnote status when the next big name is pushed to the forefront.

MORE NFL: Eagles Acquire Two-Time Pro Bowl CB

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News