Eagles And Jaire Alexander: It's Worth Taking a Flyer, But Beware Of The Big-Name Trap
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a splash on the trade market in a rare Saturday in-season NFL deal that brings two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander back to Philadelphia.
Or perhaps the better description is that many in the team’s fan base believe Howie Roseman made a splash, hardly the first constituency to fall prey to the “Big-Name Trap.”
For those who don’t know, Alexander was actually born in Philly but spent very little time around the city before moving with his family to Charlotte as a very young child.
It was in the Tar Heel State that Alexander started excelling on the football field, a development that almost led the one-time star corner to the SEC and South Carolina before he reversed course and decided that Louisville was the right fit.
In hindsight, that was a very good decision for Alexander, who became close friends with Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson in college and was good enough to be the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 draft.
At his height, with the Packers, Alexander was one of the best pure cover corners in the NFL and had a strong argument to claim top-dog status in 2020, his first All-Pro campaign, when he was graded out as the best CB in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
What the Eagles are getting in 2025 is a player who has suited up for only 16 of his last 42 potential regular-season games due to injury and ineffectiveness.
The first giveaway that this wasn't exactly a splash is what the Eagles needed to give up to get Alexander, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and remember that they got a 2027 seventh-rounder back in addition to the eighth-year CB.
Big-Name Trap
Ravens fans had already fallen for the “Big-Name Trap” back in the spring with the narrative of the Packers’ All-Pro reuniting with his good friend and now two-time MVP Jackson.
What Baltimore got was a player who couldn’t get on the field with what has been a bad defense. Alexander was dubbed a “healthy scratch” even though he’s still dealing with some knee issues over the past two games by the Ravens. Three weeks ago, Alexander was active but did not play.
For the Eagles, this is depth and another dart for Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator tries to find the best supplement for second-year stars Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Ironically, talented third-year CB Kelee Ringo had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the New York Giants.
“He did play better,” Fangio admitted when discussing Ringo. “Plan moving forward, we’ve got to see what JB [Jakorian Bennett] looks like here in practice, what [CB] Adoree’ [Jackson] looks like coming off his injury, and figure it out.”
Since that statement, Roseman has added two CBs to the mix during the Eagles’ bye week: Michael Carter II and Alexander.
My understanding of Carter is that he’s looked at more as an Avonte Maddox-type who can add depth and the mirrored positions of slot and safety in Fangio’s defense.
A dead giveaway there was moving veteran safety Marcus Epps to injured reserve with an unknown issue.
Alexander is proof that the belief inside the building isn’t there in Ringo, Jackson, or Bennett, and one (not Ringo because of his special teams value) could be out by Tuesday’s trade deadline.
As for the deal for Alexander, it’s a worthy dart throw because nothing of substance was given up.
At one point, Alexander was one of the best cover corners in the NFL, and he is still only 28, so why not swing for the fences? More so, if it doesn't work, it will quickly revert to footnote status when the next big name is pushed to the forefront.