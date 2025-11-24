Eagles Rookie In 'Jeopardy' Of Missing Rest Of Season

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough night on Sunday and it got even worse on Monday.

Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba was forced to exit the Week 12 contest against the Dallas Cowboys due to an ankle injury. On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Mukuba is dealing with an ankle fracture that will require surgery and puts the rest of the season in "jeopardy" for the 22-year-old.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Philadelphia Eagles got a brutal update

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) breaks up the pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) in the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba suffered an ankle fracture that will require surgery, per sources," Fowler reported on X. "Mukuba - who has stood out in Philly’s secondary - is working through next steps, but his season is in jeopardy.

"Mukuba suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and it will be determined during surgery whether there is potential for him to return this season."

Mukuba has played in all 11 games for the Eagles this season and won the starting job at safety along with Reed Blankenship. The 22-year-old has started 10 games this season and has two interceptions, three passes defended, 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and a half-sack. On top of this, the rookie has held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.5 percent completion rate on 24 targets against him.

To sum up, this is a big blow for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Third-year veteran Sydney Brown would be in line to replace Mukuba in the starting lineup, but he has just one start this season after losing the role to the rookie. He has seen action with just 86 defensive snaps this season and has gotten most of his playing time on special teams.

What makes the injury to Mukuba more tricky is the fact that Reed Blankenship also got hurt against the Cowboys, although the severity isn't known yet. Mukuba, Blankenship, and Brown are the only safeties on the active roster. Marcus Epps is an option right now for the team on the practice squad.

The trade deadline has already passed, so the Eagles can't find another option that way. Justin Simmons is the best overall free agent available right now at safety.

No matter how you look at it, this is a tough update for Philadelphia.

More NFL: Eagles' Jalen Hurts In Rare Company Despite Cowboys Loss