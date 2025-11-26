Malcolm Jenkins Drops Heartfelt Message For Eagles Fans

Former Philadelphia Eagles star safety Malcolm Jenkins will be returning to Lincoln Financial Field on Friday to be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

The three-time Pro Bowler is no stranger to Philadelphia. He played six seasons with the franchise from 2014 through 2019 and earned all three of his Pro Bowl nods with the Eagles. On top of this, he was a significant piece of the Super Bowl LII-winning team.

Now, he will be enshrined in Eagles immortality. That will come in just three days and he dropped a message for Eagles fans ahead of it.

The Eagles legend spoke out ahead of his return

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins in action against the Vikings in 2018. | Jerry Habraken/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Philly, we're back together again. And this time, it's forever," Jenkins wrote. "When I left the Eagles in 2020, I said it felt like a breakup. I meant that. You don't just walk away from something that shaped you, challenged you, and held you accountable without feeling like a piece of you was left behind. What I didn't know then was that love doesn't always require proximity. If it's real, it will find its way back. Today, being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame feels like finding my way home.

"I've always believed my legacy matters more than anything. And when I say legacy, I'm not talking about money or attention. I mean what I leave behind when I'm no longer here. Legacy is like planting a tree that bears fruit long after the planter is gone. To be honored like this, in my first year of eligibility, as the first player from our Super Bowl team to join the Eagles Hall of Fame, is one of the most humbling moments of my life. The seeds I planted long ago are still bearing fruit. I look at the names of Eagles defenders already in the Hall – Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Eric Allen – men I grew up watching, admiring, and learning from. To sit among them now, no longer as a fan, but as a peer, is a tremendous honor."

You can read his entire message right here.

Jenkins was a legendary player on the field for Philadelphia and off of it. The Eagles were lucky to have him and fortunately, fans will have a chance to see him on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field as the team takes on the Chicago Bears.

