Eagles' Brandon Graham Sends Strong Message on 2026 Season

Will Brandon Graham play another season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026? He has made it clear that he's open to the idea if general manager Howie Roseman comes calling.

"If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back. One more," Graham said on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."

Well, throughout NFL Scouting Combine week, Roseman seemingly indicated that there would be a place with the franchise for Graham if he wants it.

"I mean, Brandon Graham is always welcome in Philadelphia," Roseman said. "Obviously, when I think about what he's done for us as a player, as a person and then last year even when he came back. The versatility that he showed coming in at the end of the year and producing inside and playing defensive tackle. Just an all-time Eagles great. Future Eagles Hall of Famer."

Brandon Graham wants another ring

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on the sidelines during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Friday, Graham reponded on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."

"I know what I told him before I left," Graham said. "I just wouldn't want to jump right in from the couch again. My biggest thing is trying to put another ring on it for one more. If we're going to do it, you know I would love to do it from the beginning."

BG reacts to Howie and Nick’s combine press conferences 👀 pic.twitter.com/oIfabqWICn — Brandon Graham Unblocked (@BG_Unblocked) February 27, 2026

From Graham's comments, it's pretty clear that he wants to come back and he specifically noted that he would prefer to be with the team over the course of an entire season, rather than entering during a campaign as he did in 2025.

Arguably, there really isn't any downside to handing a team legend another cheap one-year deal, like they did in 2025. Graham helped to stabilize the pass rush as a solid depth piece and then also filled in at defensive tackle. Graham still had three sacks despite coming off the couch to help Philadelphia after Za'Darius Smith retired.

This is the type of move that should be a no-brainer. Run it back one more time. After a tough finish to the 2025 season, it certainly wouldn't hurt to have a two-time Super Bowl champ and leader in the locker room as the team tries to bounce back.