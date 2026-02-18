Eagles Longtime Fan Favorite Eyeing Another Deal in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate in 2025 that Brandon Graham opted to come out of retirement and help the team on defense at a time of need.

Philadelphia's pass rush was out of sorts and Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement certainly didn't help. The addition of Jaelan Phillips ahead of the trade deadline has gotten the most headlines, but Graham's return was very important in itself. Graham recorded three sacks in nine games and got some time at the edge as well as at defensive tackle. He showed that there's something left in the tank and also brought his big voice back to the locker room.

Graham already has been outspoken this offseason about how he is interested in playing another year if Howie Roseman gives him a call.

The Eagles should give Brandon Graham another year

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back. One more," Graham said on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."

While breaking down the team's various pending free agents, The Athletic's Zach Berman also noted that Graham has "expressed interest" in another season in Philadelphia.

"DE Brandon Graham," Berman wrote. "Graham came out of retirement and proved that he can rush the quarterback at age 37. He turns 38 in April and expressed interest in returning for a 17th season. The Eagles were ready to move on last year before calling him back. They should let him play if he wants to keep playing."

Clearly, all of the signs point to Graham wanting another year. The question is will Philadelphia oblige? Arguably the Eagles should bring him back. The pass rush still has question marks and keeping him for another year as a depth option and locker room leader certainly could go a long way as the team figures out the long-term vision of the pass rush.

Plus, after a dramatic 2025 season, keeping a two-time Super Bowl champion and team legend around wouldn't hurt from the leadership aspect. All in all, there's no reason for the team not to bring Graham back as a depth option at this point.

