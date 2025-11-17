Eagles' Cam Jurgens Will Return Vs. Lions
PHILADELPHIA - Cam Jurgens is dressed in game pants and ready to return on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.
The Eagles' Pro Bowl center had missed a Week 8 win over the New York Giants and a Week 10 triumph at Green Bay with a right knee injury. Philadelphia's bye week between those two games cut Jurgens' absence with the injury from three games to two.
Veteran Brett Toth, who performed well in Jurgens' absence, recedes back into the game-day interior backup role and rookie Drew Kendall was one of five inactives after being up as Toth's potential backup over the past two encounters.
The other four inactives for the Eagles (7-2) were emergency quarterback Sam Howell, a pair of rookies in cornerback Mac McWilliams and defensive tackle Ty Robinson, and running back A.J. Dillon.
All 53 players on the Eagles' active roster practiced on Friday and were available to head coach Nick Sirianni if needed.
Conversely, the Lions (6-3) had already ruled out several players on Friday, including start tight end Sam LaPorta, who placed placed on injured reserve Saturday, and starting defensive backs Terrion Arnold and and Kerby Joseph, who were on Detriot's inactive list Sunday night.
Also not dressing for Detroit were defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, running back Craig Reynolds.
A number of questionable Lions players will play, most notably starting offensive tackles Penei Sewell (ankle) and Taylor Decker (shoulder).
Also available for Dan Campbell are cornerback Amik Robertson (hamstring) , receiver Isaac TeSlaa (oblique), and tight end Brock Wright (ankle).
