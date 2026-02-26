Eagles Can't Ignore Raiders' Reported Price Tag for Maxx Crosby

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown over and over again that they aren't afraid to make a splash if it would make the team better.

When the 2025 National Football League trade deadline approached, the pass rush was the biggest concern for Philadelphia. The Eagles ended up acquiring Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, but he wasn't the only player linked to Philadelphia. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns was a name in trade rumors, but he didn't get moved. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders was another guy in a healthy amount of speculation.

As the offseason has started to pick up steam, Crosby's future has been one of the most talked-about topics around the league. With Phillips heading to free agency, naturally, the Eagles have been talked about as a potential suitor. If the Eagles were to venture into the market, it would cost a lot, though. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player for Crosby.

Do the Eagles have a splash in them?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Will the Raiders trade defensive end Maxx Crosby? Yes, if they get what they want for him," Florio wrote. "Per a league source, the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player for the 28-year-old edge rusher. That’s what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons in August, with the player being defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

"The quality of player the Raiders want wasn’t specified. Presumably, it’s a starting-caliber contributor. Another factor surely will be the position of the first-round pick. Two ones from a perennial playoff team are obviously not the same as two first-rounders from a chronic also-ran. Still, it shows that there’s a price. That Crosby isn’t untradeable. That a deal will happen if a team makes an offer the Raiders will accept."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on Feb. 13 that he believes the Eagles are a "big time" potential suitor for Crosby.

"Big time," Garafolo said when asked if the Eagles could be an option for Crosby. "Big time. If this thing opens up and everybody is a player, I mean listen, they tried to trade for Micah Parsons in the division, right? Why wouldn't they then be considered a strong contender for a team that would be like, 'Yeah, get him out of the conference.' I would certainly put the Eagles top-three, top-five, whatever for a Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up. And I do believe this thing is going to open up."

After the trade deadline in 2025, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the Garrett rumors and noted that he "won't live with regret" when it comes to pursuing talented players. Crosby should fit that description. The reported price tag is high, but he's worth it.