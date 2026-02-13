Eagles-Maxx Crosby Rumor Is Too Good to Be True

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush will be under a microscope for the second straight offseason over the next few months.

Last offseason, that was the case as the Eagles lost significant pieces like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Brandon Graham. The Eagles struggled early in 2025 and eventually reunited with Graham and acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. But Phillips is a pending free agent right now with no guarantee of a return.

If Phillips were to leave the franchise this offseason, the Eagles would be right back where they were before he came over ahead of the trade deadline. Philadelphia could use another high-end pass rusher and hasn't been shy in search of one. The Eagles pursued Micah Parsons, but he ended up going to the Green Bay Packers. There were loud rumors around the trade deadline as well that the Eagles were interested in Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles should be listening

The offseason is just getting started and on Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" and was asked if he believes the Eagles will be involved in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes if he becomes available. Garafolo had an answer that Eagles fans will love.

"Big time," Garafolo said when asked if the Eagles could be an option for Crosby. "Big time. If this thing opens up and everybody is a player, I mean listen, they tried to trade for Micah Parsons in the division, right? Why wouldn't they then be considered a strong contender for a team that would be like, 'Yeah, get him out of the conference.' I would certainly put the Eagles top-three, top-five, whatever for a Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up. And I do believe this thing is going to open up.

If the Eagles could land Crosby, that would be a dream scenario for Philadelphia. Crosby is under contract for four more seasons and is widely known as one of the best overall pass rushers in football.

This is a guy who showed love to the Eagles and the fanbase during the season.

“I lowkey never do this, but I was driving into Philly, and this is the first time I’ve ever played in Philly, so that’s why I took some pictures; was driving in there, trees just all white (covered with a recent snowfall) and fans everywhere in the tailgate,” he said. “You can see the stadium behind it. I took a couple dope-ass pictures because this is like my first time every playing there. If you love football, that’s what you dream of as a kid, playing in Philadelphia in December in a grimy-ass environment. That is exactly what you dream of, so I loved it.”

This is the type of rumor that would move the needle for Philadelphia. It's the type of dream scenario that is hard to believe, but Howie Roseman has showed over and over again he's not afraid to get aggressive.

