Eagles' Potential Cost to Acquire Maxx Crosby Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles need to consider all options to improve the pass rush this offseason, even if it costs the team a pretty penny in the trade market.

For the Eagles, the guy the team should be watching closely is Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. The Raiders are all sorts of a mess and rumors have popped up all offseason to this point that he could be on the move. ESPN's Adam Schefter joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and was asked if the Eagles could be an option for Crosby. His response was interesting, to say the least.

"I was told that the Raiders don’t want to trade [Maxx Crosby], and if they even contemplated it, then it would take a Micah Parsons type package. That’s what I was told. Do I think they are getting two firsts and a player, no. Do I think they want to trade him, no. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown [could be], that’ll change by the week… Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first round pick at minimum.”

The Eagles need to call the Raiders quickly

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby is under contract for four more seasons. When healthy, he's among the game's best overall pass rushers and he is just 28 years old. There's no doubt that he's worth a first-round pick, if that's what the cost is. This isn't the first time a prominent insider has talked about the Eagles when it comes to Crosby.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was asked whether the Eagles could be an option for Crosby while joining "The Anthony Gargano Show."

"Big time," Garafolo said. "Big time. If this thing opens up and everybody is a player, I mean listen, they tried to trade for Micah Parsons in the division, right? Why wouldn't they then be considered a strong contender for a team that would be like, 'Yeah, get him out of the conference.' I would certainly put the Eagles top-three, top-five, whatever for a Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up. And I do believe this thing is going to open up."

The Eagles need an elite pass rusher. Crosby would fit that description. If a first-round pick would get the Raiders on the phone, Howie Roseman should absolutely be ready to offer that.

