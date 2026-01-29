Eagles Champ Lands Super Bowl Shot With Patriots

A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is joining the New England Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl as a depth option.

Former Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson played nine games with Philadelphia while splitting time across the active roster and practice squad throughout the 2025 season. Most of his playing time was spent on the special teams rather than on defense (173 snaps on special teams vs. 115 snaps on defense).

The Eagles' season is over, but Johnson's campaign isn't over. Eagles on SI's John McMullen reported on Wednesday that Johnson is joining the Patriots' practice squad.

The former Eagle has a new home

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Former Eagles edge rusher/LB Patrick Johnson signed with the Patriots’ practice squad," McMullen wrote.

The Patriots officially announced the move as well.

"The New England Patriots announced that LB Patrick Johnson and WR Trent Sherfield Sr. have been signed to the practice squad," the Patriots announced. "Johnson, 28, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by Philadelphia in the 2021 in the NFL Draft out of Tulane. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder, was released by the Eagles on Sept. 16, 2024 and was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants, where he finished the season.

"He rejoined Philadelphia in 2025 and spent time on both the practice squad and the 53-man roster. Overall, he has played in 70 games with two starts and has 26 tackles, 1 sack and 15 special teams tackles. Johnson was a part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LVII team."

Johnson is a five-year National Football League veteran and has played in 70 total regular season games, including 52 with the Eagles. In 2024, he played in one game with the Eagles and 12 games with the New York Giants, but technically was a part of the Super Bowl LIX-winning team.

He came back to Philadelphia and now has a chance to be a member of another championship team in New England if it can take down the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

