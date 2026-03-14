Eagles Expected to Keep AJ Brown, For Now

It has been a rollercoaster of an offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles and AJ Brown.

There have been times when rumors intensified about potential trades, but nothing got over the finish line. Even on Friday, reports popped up, including from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, that the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were interested in Brown. The Patriots have been connected to Brown all offseason. There hasn't been much buzz around the Rams. But Russini reported that both teams were making "strong pushes" to acquire Brown.

While this is the case, nothing got over the finish line and Russini followed up and reported that while there were "serious conversations," the Eagles will not be trading Brown at this time. Also, Russini noted that if something were to happen, it would be closer to June 1.

"After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade AJ Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources," Russini wrote. "Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1."

It doesn't sound like a move is coming

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources.



Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2026

For the Eagles, this would make more sense from a salary cap perspective. Financially, it becomes much more doable after June 1. But, also, by the time June 1 gets here, the NFL Draft will have passed. It has been reported over and over that the Eagles have been looking for a massive package that could include a first- and second-round pick.

Also, the Eagles and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert pushed back the deadline for his contract to void until Monday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that it is because the Goedert and Brown situations are "interconnected."

"Now, the Goedert window being moved back was not just for Goedert," Garafolo said. "It was for AJ as well. Because those two are interconnected. If you lose Goedert, you take a huge cap hit. If you trade AJ, you take a huge cap hit. There's not going to be an AJ trade and a Goedert release. It's going to be one or both. So they continue to work on both of those. There is no momentum. There has been communication between the Eagles and other teams regarding AJ Brown 100 percent over the last couple of days and I expect that to continue today. We'll see if they can get something done by the end of the day."

With Russini reporting that Brown will not be moved at this time, it turns all eyes to Goedert ahead of the Monday deadline.