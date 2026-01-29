Eagles Super Bowl Starter Could Stay in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of expensive decisions to make this offseason.

When you have guys like Jaelan Phillips, Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship, Nakobe Dean, Fred Johnson and Brandon Graham heading to free agency, among others, you're going to have tough decisions.

The Eagles will not be able to bring everyone back. That's the unfortunate side of the business. Phillips and Goedert specifically have earned big-time paydays. Dean and Blankenship have as well, but there are more questions around the duo.

The Eagles should bring back Reed Blankenship

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For the Eagles, Blankenship certainly is someone who the team should prioritize bringing back. He's projected to land a two-year deal worth just over $14 million. That's perfectly affordable, especially for a position that doesn't have much depth. The position group was already thin in 2025, losing someone who has been good enough for the franchise to be a Super Bowl starter just last year, would make things tougher. At least there is a perception right now around the league that he could return. For example, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicted that he will be back.

"Blankenship clawed his way up the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart after going undrafted in 2022," Kay wrote. "He's served as a stalwart starter for the past three years, an impressive span for the club that included a Super Bowl LIX victory. The 26-year-old has tallied 308 tackles, 23 pass defenses, nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during his career. He is now on the cusp of cashing in with a new contract, one that should see him earn a significant raise as one of the top available safeties on the open market.

"Predicted Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles. Staying in the City of Brotherly Love would be a great move for both Blankenship and the Eagles. The franchise clearly understands the value he brings to the team, as he has been an instrumental part of the defense throughout his tenure. While he may not be the most athletic or dynamic player, the Middle Tennessee product has consistently come up with big tackles, interceptions and pass breakups that have won the Eagles several close games. He's a versatile talent who brings plenty to the table and won't break the bank to retain for several more years."

The projected price tag and need at the position make a reunion almost a no-brainer. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he's a fan-favorite, although that won't dictate whether he's back or not. Pairing Andrew Mukuba with Blankenship for another year should be the way to go and then the team can put its focus elsewhere.

