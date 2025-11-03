Eagles' Competition For Jaelan Phillips Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly got the elite edge rusher that they were looking for on Monday morning.
After weeks of chatter, the Eagles pulled off a deal to acquire Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles weren't the only team that was interested in Phillips. In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers were two other teams that were interested in the 26-year-old.
"Jaelan Phillips was one of the hottest names on the trade block. Teams, including the 49ers and Patriots, inquired about a potential deal with the Dolphins," Russini said. "Ultimately, the Eagles seal a deal for the 26-year-old pass rusher, who becomes a free agent after the season."
The Eagles pulled off a great deal despite competition
Despite the competition for Phillips, the Eagles already look like they came out on top in the deal somehow. The Eagles traded a third-round pick for Phillips, but still have another one in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles got a third-round pick from the New York Jets in the Haason Reddick deal. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the third-round pick going to Miami is the Eagles' one as well, not the one from the Jets.
"Bookkeeping on the Jaelen Phillips trade: The Eagles are sending their own third-round pick to the Dolphins, not the one they acquired from the Jets in the Haason Reddick trade," Garafolo said. "So that’ll be the lower of the two picks."
Talk about some good news? The Eagles get a player who can help them right now without even giving up the better of the two third-round picks. Plus. ESPN's Field Yates pointed out that Phillips will count towards the Eagles' compensatory formula meaning that if he leaves after this season in free agency, Philadelphia could get a comp pick back in the process anyway.
The deal itself seems phenomenal for the Eagles on paper and somehow the team was able to pull it off even with competition from other contenders. Howie Roseman is on fire right now with the trade deadline coming on Nov. 4th.