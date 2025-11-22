Eagles-Cowboys Matchup Is Perfect Distraction
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of their biggest games of the season coming up on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia is hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Especially with all of the negativity going on right now, what else could you ask for? Any time these two teams get together, it's entertaining and always a fight.
When these two teams faced off to begin the season, it was wild. Jalen Carter was kicked out of the game before the first defensive snap and then the Eagles went on to win, 24-20. This weekend will be a good distraction from the outside noise. It sounds like Eagles star Saquon Barkley is ready for the showdown as well.
"It never gets old," Barkley said. "It's always a fun opportunity to go down there to Jerry's World, one of my favorite stadiums to play at. The environment's always going to be great. It's Eagles versus Dallas. We're excited for it. We know they're a different team than what you saw earlier in the season. You got to see a small sample of that on Monday night when they played the Raiders because the game kind of got out of hand, but we're excited for that opportunity and excited for that matchup."
The Eagles are in first place and the Cowboys are in second place. Philadelphia is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Cowboys are trying to make up ground and make the playoffs in general.
A lot is going to continue to be said about the drama around the team, and this matchup couldn't have come at a better time. With all of the noise, there may not be a better team to face because even with noise and reports around AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts, there aren't many things bigger than a matchup between these two NFC East rivals. Fortunately, we are just one day away as of writing.
