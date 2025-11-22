Saquon Barkley Offers Candid Look At Eagles Offense
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten a lot of flak over the last few weeks, but there are reasons for hope.
Specifically, the offense has taken a lot of heat. The biggest story this week has been the reported "frustrations" in the locker room with quarterback Jalen Hurts and then the fallout. There's so much noise out there, but let's take a look elsewhere right now.
The Eagles are 8-2, but the offense has been really under a microscope over the last two weeks since the bye week. The Eagles scored 10 points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and 16 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
Saquon Barkley addressed the offense
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was asked about the offense and talked about where the team is at right now and the mindset moving forward.
"The last two games before, it seemed like we figured everything out and everything was clicking," Barkley said. "The last two games on offense, we didn't play to the level of expectation we have. I don't say too much changed... but you come to work every single day, continue to fall in love with the process, and you have to go out there and produce. That's where we're at right now. Tired of talking about.”
That's a good mindset to have. It's easy to get lost in all of the drama of the week or things of that nature. Before the bye week, the Eagles combined to score 66 points against combined against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The talent is there. It's important to note that the offensive line has been beaten up, which impacts the offense as a whole.
The offense has been getting heat all season, but if there ever was a time to turn things around, it would be this weekend. The Dallas Cowboys are giving up the second-most points per game this season at 29.3 points per game.
There's no doubt that the season has been tricky to this point. Barkley isn't wrong, the Eagles didn't play up to expectations over the last two weeks. But, they still beat two difficult teams in the Packers and the Lions. There are reasons for optimism.