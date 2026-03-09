Eagles Need A New WR3; Jahan Dotson Seeks Opportunity In Atlanta
After two nondescript seasons in Philadelphia, Jahan Dotson received a nice contract in free agency, a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple media reports.
There was little buzz about Dotson potentially returning to the Eagles even with the trade rumors that have swirled around A.J. Brown this offseason. That's because Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Washington out of Penn State, wanted more of an opportunity to contribute.
After snaring 84 receptions 1,041 yards over his first two seasons with the Commanders, Dotson was acquired by Philadelphia for a third-round pick before the 2024 season. He had just 37 receptions for 478 yards in his two seasons in a run-heavy offense as the WR3 behind Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Despite that Dotson has had only positive things to say about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, the talented wideout was hardly to bet on perceived offensive changes with a first-time offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and a QB best suited to throw the football 25 to 30 times a game.
Opportunity In Atlanta?
Judging by his Falcons contract, Dotson will get the opportunity to be a meaningful part of the equation in Atlanta, although there is upheaval at the QB position with Michael Penix rehabbing from a torn ACL, and deposed Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa expected to be brought in as an insurance policy.
The highlight of Dotson's time with the Eagles came in Super Bowl LIX when he made an impressive catch that set up the first touchdown in what turned out to be a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Falcons Dotson will be trying to provide support for Falcons star WR Drake London.
There isn't a ton of depth on the Eagles' roster behind Brown and Smith entering free agency, a group featuring second-year player Darius Cooper, the lengthy Johnny Wilson, who will be returning from a serious leg injury, punt returner Britain Covey, and futures deals signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins.
