Eagles Early Buzz Already Includes $54 Million Browns TE

The Philadelphia Eagles have a question at tight end right now.

Philadelphia's top three tight ends from the 2025 season are all pending free agents right now in Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson. Philadelphia will have to chart a long-term path forward and CBS Sports' Jared Dubin floated an intriguing solution: David Njoku.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Dubin wrote. "Not only is Goedert set to hit free agency, but so are Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson. So the only tight end left on the roster is Cameron Latu. Whether they want to address the position in the draft or not, they could have a need here if Goedert decides to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The Eagles need to figure out a way to open up the middle of the field for their offense, and Njoku could help them do that."

The Eagles should consider the veteran playmaker

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This comes in the wake of Njoku announcing on Instagram that he will not be returning to Cleveland.

"Cleveland, first off I love you," Njoku wrote. "These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home."

Njoku had a four-year, $54.75 million deal with the Browns and is heading to the open market. He's 29 years old and has racked up 4,062 receiving yards in his nine-year NFL career to this point. His best season came in 2023. That year, he had 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

If the Eagles aren't going to bring back Goedert, landing someone like Njoku would be a must. He's a high-end pass-catcher and would almost seamlessly replace the long-time Eagles playmaker.

