Eagles Continue TE Shakeup With Stone Smartt Addition

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a bit more firepower to the tight end room.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday afternoon that the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with four-year veteran tight end Stone Smartt for the 2026 season.

"Former Jets TE Stone Smartt will be signing with #Eagles on 1-year deal, source said. The former college QB lands in Philly." Rapoport wrote.

Former #Jets TE Stone Smartt will be signing with #Eagles on 1-year deal, source said. The former college QB lands in Philly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2026

The Eagles made another TE move

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt (84) looks on prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Smartt spent the 2025 season as a member of the New York Jets after spending the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia has been very active in the tight end market as a whole this offseason as it attempts to rethink the position. Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra are both back with the franchise. But the Eagles also have now signed Smartt along with Johnny Mundt.

With Smartt, the Eagles are getting an intriguing project. Smartt was a quarterback in college and transitioned into being a tight end in the National Football League. The best season of his career came in 2024 with the Chargers. That year he had 16 catches for 208 yards. In 2025, he had seven catches for 52 yards in a reduced role with the Jets. He only was on the field for 85 snaps on offense. In comparison, he was on the field for 138 snaps on special teams.

Early in the offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman talked about how the tight end room is shifting.

"I would say that the tight end position starts with me in evolving,” Roseman noted last month. “I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for kind of the receiving tight ends. I think that's shown in my work, you know, unfortunately for me, I can't hide behind anything other than the product we put out there, which I'm proud of. ...

"I think that also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels the game has changed," Roseman said. "And so, there's certainly room for both at that spot. I think when you look at it from this year, probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position. All the good players that we had there, but probably could have used that (blocking tight end).”

With Smartt, the Eagles are at least giving themselves another look for training camp.