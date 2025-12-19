Eagles Elevate E.J. Jenkins And Brandon Johnson For Week 16

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles elevated two practice squad players ahead of Saturday's NFC East matchup with the rival Washington Commanders: tight end E.J. Jenkins and cornerback Brandon Johnson.



This is the second elevation of the season for Jenkins, 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, and the first since a Week 7 win over Minnesota, where the Georgia Tech product played five snaps on offense and 19 on special teams.



Originally signed as a rookie free agent by the New York Jets following the 2023 NFL Draft, Jenkins has spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad. Last season, Jenkins played eight games, both as a practice squad elevation and later in the season as a member of the 53-man roster.

Jenkins' first and only NFL reception to date was a touchdown in the 2024 regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

Fullback/tight end Cameron Latu was listed as questionable for Saturday's game after suffering a stinger in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Latu was a full participant in Thursday's practice, however.

NFL Debut?

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) makes a reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Brandon Johnson (35) in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If Johnson plays on Saturday it will be the NFL debut for the undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon.



At 5-foot-10, and 185 pounds Johnson is best suited as a slot player where the Eagles have Cooper DeJean and veteran Michael Carter.

Johnson was impressive during the summer after a college career that began at Duke before finishing at Oregon last season where Johnson recorded six passes defended, and an interception for the Ducks, who won the Big Ten Championship.

The real impetus for Jenkins and Johnson getting the call up in the Commanders' special teams units which Eagles returner Britain Covey called the best group in the league when talking with Eagles on SI this week.

The 9-5 Eagles can win the NFC East for a second consecutive season with a win over 4-10 Washington on Saturday. Philadelphia can also capture the division crown with a loss if Dallas also loses to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Whenever Philadelphia does clinch over the next three weeks, it will mark the first repeat winners in the NFC East since the Andy Reid Eagles won four consecutive East crows from 2001 to 2004.

