Jaelan Phillips Predicted to Leave Eagles for AFC Contender

Will the Philadelphia Eagles retain Jaelan Phillips this offseason after he made an impression after the trade deadline?

When it comes to free agency, this has been the biggest question for the franchise so far this offseason. The Eagles have a handful of pending free agents, including Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship and Dallas Goedert, among others. Phillips and Goedert arguably are the two who could have the biggest impact on the franchise in 2026 if they are able to keep them in town. There isn't a pass rusher on the roster who does what Phillips can. That's why they brought him to town when the pass rush was struggling. The Eagles don't have a long-term answer at tight end. So, obviously, keeping Goedert would be huge.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Phillips has gotten a lot of early buzz already. Pro Football Focus labeled the Washington Commanders as the top landing spot for Phillips. On the other hand, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shared a column predicting the "most important" signings for teams with a lot of salary cap space and linked Phillips to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Eagles should try to get a deal done early

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Cap Space: $83.5 million," Moton wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers' defense has lost its play-caller, Jesse Minter. Although new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary is familiar with the roster from his time as the team's safety coach in 2024, he will need some reinforcements on the edge. Khalil Mack is contemplating retirement. Odafe Oweh will be a free agent and could follow Minter back to Baltimore. Coming off a Pro Bowl 13-sack campaign, Tuli Tuipulotu is set to be the Chargers' lead edge-rusher, and he needs a pass-rushing partner. Bud Dupree played a career-low 41 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

"When healthy, Jaelan Phillips has shown Pro Bowl potential. He's registered at least five sacks in four out of five seasons. Last year, the 26-year-old played nine games with the Miami Dolphins before they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded five sacks, 35 pressures, and seven tackles for loss in 17 games. In Los Angeles, Phillips wouldn't need to be the team's top pass-rusher, though he and Tuipulotu would be an ascending edge-rusher duo if they stay healthy."

Phillips would fit well with the Chargers. They were a playoff team in 2025, but need a boost on defense. He'd fit well with the Commanders. There are many teams that he would be a good fit for, but the Eagles would be wise to bring him back instead. In a perfect world, they could get a deal done before he even hits the open market, as they did with Zack Baun last year. The Eagles need a high-end pass rusher, whether it's Phillips or someone like Maxx Crosby in a trade. The simplest option would be just retaining Phillips.

More NFL: Eagles Linked to $13 Million Jets Pro Bowl Edge