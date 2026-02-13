Eagles Fan-Favorite Reportedly Eyeing Return to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have a real question at tight end right now for the second straight offseason.

Last year, with one season left on his deal, Dallas Goedert's future with Philadelphia was murky, to say the least. He was a trade candidate around the league, but the Eagles ended up not drafting a long-term replacement and restructured his deal to keep him around for another run. Now, Goedert is a pending free agent and should have a healthy market after racking up 60 catches, 591 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games in 2025.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For the Eagles, there is no long-term solution on the roster and so the easiest way to maintain offensive continuity would be to keep one of the team's top red zone targets in town for at least another year. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" on Friday and reported that Goedert would like to return for another year.

The Eagles have a question mark at tight end

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I know Dallas would like to come back all things equal," Garafolo said. "He took a pay cut last year to make it happen. But even then, you've got to have yourselves multiple tight ends. I honestly was surprised that they didn't do more for that position coming into last year knowing that he was potentially going to be gone beyond this season and [Howie Roseman] has been pretty good about getting somebody who can then be the successor at multiple positions.

"He's done it in the secondary, he's done it with the offensive line. He didn't do it at tight end and this could be the year that he does it. They get Goedert back on a one-year deal, draft a kid early in the draft or maybe go out and sign somebody and have that kind of transition. So, yeah, they've got work to do."

For the Eagles, there are multiple holes to fill and only so much money to go around. While it would be great to retain Goedert and the team absolutely should try, if the market is too hot, it may be tough. The Eagles have long-term financial decisions to make, like a potential Jalen Carter extension. If Goedert is willing to settle for a short-term deal, then it would be a no-brainer to find a way to make it work. If his market calls for a long-term deal with big money, that may be tough.

More NFL: Eagles Predicted to Sign Packers WR Out Of Nowhere