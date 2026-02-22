Eagles Fans Will Hate Wild AJ Brown Ravens Trade Idea

One thing that is always going to be the case in the National Football League is the fact that there is going to be wild trade speculation.

It's significantly easier to put together mock trades than it is to actually make a deal. When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, AJ Brown has been the subject of most of the noise this offseason. It really shouldn't be the case right now. Brown spoke about his love for Philadelphia during Super Bowl Week and showed no signs of a player looking to get out. Also, Eagles insider Derrick Gunn made it clear that the Eagles don't want to move Brown while joining Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic.

That should be enough to end the noise, but some still have proposed wild mock trades. For example, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton made a mock trade that would send Brown to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and Rashod Bateman.

The Eagles speculation is endless

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Baltimore Ravens Get: WR A.J. Brown," Moton wrote. "Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2026 2nd-round pick, WR Rashod Bateman. If the Baltimore Ravens acquire Brown, they would likely have to balance two sizeable wide receiver contracts on their books. The Ravens need to make a crucial decision regarding the fifth-year option in Zay Flowers' rookie deal. As a two-time Pro Bowler, his contract will cost the Ravens $28 million for the 2027 season. This year, though, his contract counts for $4.5 million against the cap.

"Still, the Ravens have the financial wiggle room to absorb Brown's contract and negotiate with Flowers' camp on a new deal if they restructure quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract to save $38 million. Brown would reunite with his former Tennessee Titans teammate, Derrick Henry, and add to the team's physical identity. The 6'1", 226-pound outside receiver can be a complement to Flowers, who's a shifty 5'9" wideout who lines up on the boundary and in the slot. Jackson could post career numbers with Brown and Flowers as his top two targets."

Bateman is a former first-round pick, but is coming off a season in which he logged 224 yards on 19 catches in 13 games. This deal arguably isn't it. First and foremost, Brown shouldn't get moved. He didn't publicly say he wants to leave and reports have pointed to Philadelphia wanting to keep him. So, why flip him for a second-round pick and a receiver who hasn't lived up to the hype yet? Arguably, this deal isn't close to the value that Brown brings to the table.

