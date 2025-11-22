Eagles Get Cam Jurgens Update Just In Time For Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon on the road and fortunately, the team will not be without the services of two of their Pro Bowl offensive linemen.
Lane Johnson has been ruled out of the contest, but fellow Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens will be good to go after missing practice time earlier in the week due to a concussion. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news on X on Saturday afternoon.
"Eagles C Cam Jurgens has been upgraded to no injury status for Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys and is good to go," Schefter wrote on X. "Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is traveling separately from the team for personal reasons and has no game status."
The Eagles are getting closer to full strength
The Eagles officially confirmed the news.
"The Eagles announced on Saturday that center Cam Jurgens has been upgraded from questionable to no game status for Sunday's matchup in Dallas," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson wrote. "Jurgens has cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Cowboys. Jurgens suffered the concussion last Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. He fully participated in Friday's practice, but needed to be evaluated by an independent neurologist.
"That's tremendous news for the Eagles, who will be without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson against the Cowboys due to a foot injury. Fred Johnson is set to start in Johnson's absence."
Jurgens missed practice on Wednesday, but then was able to return on Thursday. All eyes have been on him throughout the week. Jurgens missed time with a knee injury before returning to the lineup last Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The offensive line has been known as a strength for the Eagles for years at this point. But, this season, it has been bitten by the injury bug and hasn't been at full strength. The Eagles aren't expected to be at full strength in the near future with Johnson dealing with a Lisfranc injury, but this is a step in the right direction.