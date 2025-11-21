Eagles Get Good News on Two Banged Up Stars
The Philadelphia Eagles are two days away from facing off against one of their biggest rivals in the Dallas Cowboys.
It's been another long week for the franchise, but they did get some good news on Thursday. When the Eagles released their Injury Report, there were two notable upgrades. Jaelan Phillips was limited in practice on Wednesday due to his shoulder but was upgraded to being a full participant on Thursday. Cam Jugens missed practice on Wednesday due to a concussion but was upgraded to being a limited participant on Thursday.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Eagles On SI's John McMullen shared on social media on Friday that Jurgens continued his progression as well and took the practice field again.
The Eagles got some good news
"Eagles OC Cam Jurgens (concussion) is practicing for the second consecutive day. Game designations come out Friday afternoon. Will likely be questionable," McMullen wrote on X.
Both of these updates are huge for the Eagles heading into the Cowboys game. For Phillips, he has been everything the Eagles have been looking for in the pass rush. He's been a wrecking ball for the Eagles' defense. In two games, Phillips has tallied 11 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss. All in all, this trade has worked out so far and it's positive that he was upgraded on the Injury Report on Thursday.
Jurgens is the guy to watch over the next few days. Any time you see the word concussion, it isn't good. But, the fact that he was able to return to practice on Thursday and then keep the train rolling on Friday is a positive sign for his availability on Sunday. It's not a guarantee yet, but he's trending upwards.
The Eagles' offensive line is already taking a hit with Lane Johnson set to miss time. If they can avoid losing two starters for the divisional matchup, that would obviously be good. When Jurgens has missed time this season, he was replaced by Brett Toth, who did a good job filling in.
More NFL: Cowboys Legend Rips Eagles WR AJ Brown