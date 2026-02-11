Eagles Mock Draft Makes Surprisingly Bold Pick at No. 23

The Philadelphia Eagles have questions to answer when it comes to the offensive line this offseason.

Philadelphia did get a bit of good news on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter joined"Kincade & Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and said that he's under the impression that Lane Johnson will be back in 2026.

"I do expect that Lane Johnson will be back. I have heard the Landon Dickerson conversation [on potential retirement], I don’t know how real it is or isn’t, but I’d be surprised if Lane Johnson isn’t back, I don‘t know as much about Landon Dickerson," Schefter said.

That's a bit of good news that the Eagles fanbase needs right now. But with there already being retirement questions, what about the long-term plan at offensive tackle? That's something Howie Roseman and the front office should be thinking about already. Free agency would be one way to add, and the 2026 National Football League Draft would be another. On Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates shared a mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will roll with Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Eagles have a decision to make

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles," Yates wrote. "Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. The Eagles have work to do along the offensive line this offseason, especially with the injury issues that 35-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson had in 2025. Iheanachor had a great week at the Senior Bowl that fortified his status as one of the highest-upside players in this class. He has terrific size at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, plus his nifty footwork allows him to hold up in pass protection.

"Iheanachor will need time to develop, as he did not play high school football and must refine his technique. (He took nine penalties in 2025, too.) Philly would be an ideal landing spot since he can sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer for at least a year."

As mock drafts have surfaced this offseason, most have pointed to the tight end position and specifically Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon. Going offensive tackle would help in the long run, but arguably would be a surprise. With Johnson expected to return, there are bigger holes to fill, with tight end being one. It's going to be a long offseason and there's a lot of work to do.

