Eagles Get Key Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens Updates
The Philadelphia Eagles had a somewhat odd day on Wednesday, but there was a big positive as well.
The story of the day for the Eagles was AJ Brown’s comments on a livestream and then the fallout afterward. But, what arguably is more important at this point is the fact that Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens returned to practice after missing the last two games. Jurgens hasn't played in a game since October 19th against the Minnesota Vikings.
He wasn't a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but he was listed as a limited participant on the Injury Report provided by the team. In comparison, he didn't participate in practice at all last week before being ruled out with a knee injury.
The Eagles are getting healthier
Brett Toth has done a solid job in Jurgens' place, but it will be positive if the Eagles' offensive line can get closer to full strength by the time they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Injury Report was full of offensive linemen for the Eagles on Wednesday.
Jurgens was a limited participant, along with Lane Johnson (ankle), Landon Dickerson (quad), and Tyler Steen (oblique). Willie Lampkin is also listed on the Injury Report, but that is because he is still working his way back after having his practice window open. He was listed as a full participant.
Most of the headlines of the week will likely involve Brown's comments in some way. At the end of the day, Brown's comments about the offense really aren't very new. He's been clear all season about how the offense needs to improve and he's not wrong. The offense was trending in the right direction in their final few games before the bye week, though. Then, they faced a tough Green Bay Packers defense on Monday night.
That is all just noise and will work itself out. The trade deadline has passed so talking heads can't speculate about sending Brown somewhere else for the time being. The comments will blow over. In the meantime, the fact that the offensive line is trending towards better health, arguably should be a bigger story.