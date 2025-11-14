Eagles Get Major Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens Injury Updates
The Philadelphia Eagles are just two days away from taking on the Detroit Lions in a game that very well could have a significant impact on the NFC playoff seeding and maybe even end up being a preview for another matchup to come.
Right now, the Eagles have the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 7-2 while the Lions have the No. 3 seed at 6-3. The Seattle Seahawks currently have the No. 2 seed at 7-2. Philadelphia has a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs right now, per the league's official playoff picture. Detroit has an 84 percent chance of earning a spot.
It's going to be a tough matchup, but Philadelphia got some much-needed good news on Friday. The Eagles released their Injury Report on Friday and the offensive line is trending in the right direction. Cam Jurgens hasn't played in a game since Oct. 19th. Lane Johnson hurt his ankle on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen had injury question marks as well, but all were listed as full participants at practice on Friday, signaling that they should be good to go on Sunday.
The Eagles' offensive line has been known as one of the best in the league over the last few years. But, they have been severely impacted by injuries this year. Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com pointed out that the full offensive line of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson has played every offensive snap in a game just once this season.
"Here’s an underrated Eagles storyline that could explain Philadelphia’s offensive struggles: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson have played every offensive snap in just ONE game this season," DiBona pointed out.
It's been known that the injuries has dealt with injuries, but that statistic really paints a picture about how difficult it has been for the team. Maybe this matchup against the Lions could be a step in the right direction for the offense overall now that these guys are ready to roll.