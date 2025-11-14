Eagles Today

Eagles Get Major Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens Injury Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a much-needed boost for Week 11...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles are just two days away from taking on the Detroit Lions in a game that very well could have a significant impact on the NFC playoff seeding and maybe even end up being a preview for another matchup to come.

Right now, the Eagles have the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 7-2 while the Lions have the No. 3 seed at 6-3. The Seattle Seahawks currently have the No. 2 seed at 7-2. Philadelphia has a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs right now, per the league's official playoff picture. Detroit has an 84 percent chance of earning a spot.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It's going to be a tough matchup, but Philadelphia got some much-needed good news on Friday. The Eagles released their Injury Report on Friday and the offensive line is trending in the right direction. Cam Jurgens hasn't played in a game since Oct. 19th. Lane Johnson hurt his ankle on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen had injury question marks as well, but all were listed as full participants at practice on Friday, signaling that they should be good to go on Sunday.

The Eagles got some good news

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Eagles' offensive line has been known as one of the best in the league over the last few years. But, they have been severely impacted by injuries this year. Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com pointed out that the full offensive line of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson has played every offensive snap in a game just once this season.

"Here’s an underrated Eagles storyline that could explain Philadelphia’s offensive struggles: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson have played every offensive snap in just ONE game this season," DiBona pointed out.

It's been known that the injuries has dealt with injuries, but that statistic really paints a picture about how difficult it has been for the team. Maybe this matchup against the Lions could be a step in the right direction for the offense overall now that these guys are ready to roll.

More NFL: Eagles Bashed By Former MVP: 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also has an MBA from Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.com

Home/News