Eagles Bashed By Former MVP: 'Ticking Time Bomb'
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 seed in the NFC right now but there is way more negative chatter around the franchise than you would think right now.
That has been the case for the vast majority of the season. The Eagles started the season 4-0 and now are 7-2 and comfortably in first place in the NFC East. The reigning champs are in prime position right now, but they can't get out of their own way.
On the AFC side, the New England Patriots are in first place and there has been nothing but praise for them all season. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed but everything seemingly has been doom-and-gloom all season. This continued ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions after AJ Brown candidly talked about the offense on a livestream. It opened the door to questions, comments and an avalanche of opinions from all over the place, including former NFL MVP Cam Newton on ESPN's "First Take."
The Eagles can't catch a break
"I have a lot of issues with this," Newton said. "...The Philadelphia Eagles is a walking ticking time bomb of dysfunction. It's all in their resume. It's all in the things that they have been trying to do. I have said this before and I will say it again, the Philadelphia Eagles have been masking, putting mascara, putting makeup...so much because they have been winning. Finding ways to win and I get it. But, when you start to see remarks like this and cryptic tweets like that. Reading on the sidelines. Nick Sirianni last year checking the fan going to the stands and even calling off the dogs.
"When you have a record-breaking, record-setting running back, a lot of things that are raising flags of like 'We're able to cover this up because we're winning.' So, now, when you have a person to speak truth -- and I do not have an issue with my receiver saying that because he is 100 percent right -- the defense has been carrying the Philadelphia Eagles. But, when you have the firepower and the arsenal that the Philadelphia Eagles have and as a person who wants to make an impact...he's just setting the record straight and telling everybody what should be the expectation every week."
The offense does have to be better and has the capability to do so. Although Brown wasn't wrong about that by any means the public nature just continues to put the team in an odd spot.