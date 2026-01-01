Eagles Get Much-Needed Depth Back For Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles will have another depth option at their disposal when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Eagle activated rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams from the Injured Reserve List. Williams, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft, hasn't appeared in a game yet this season but will be an intriguing guy to watch in Week 18. The Eagles' offensive line hasn't been at full strength. For example, Lane Johnson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 16.

With the team dealing with injuries and planning to rest starters, getting a depth piece like Williams back into the mix is very positive. The Eagles announced that Williams has been activated on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles got some more depth

We have activated T Cameron Williams from the Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/ELv7cwWoOR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2026

"The Eagles activated tackle Cameron Williams from Injured Reserved on Thursday," the Eagles announced. "Williams was placed on IR after Week 1 with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-6 Williams was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round in 2025 after playing three seasons at Texas.

"Williams started 16 games for the Longhorns and last year blocked for an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line. With the Eagles resting some starters in Week 18, Williams has the opportunity to be active for the first time in his NFL career against the Commanders."

Williams is just 22 years old and earned a spot with the Eagles in training camp after being selected with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He appeared in 37 games in college across three seasons before coming over to Philadelphia.

While this may not be something that moves the needle for Philadelphia right now, it could give the team a shot at seeing what the rookie could do in a somewhat low-stakes environment before the team goes on a run in the playoffs.

