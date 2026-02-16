Eagles Mock Draft Lands Long-Term Lane Johnson Replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles have to think about the offensive line this offseason.

There was a moment during Super Bowl Week when rumors picked up insinuating that Lane Johnson's future was up in the air for the 2026 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly squashed the noise and noted that he believes Johnson will be playing in 2026.

"I do expect that Lane Johnson will be back. I have heard the Landon Dickerson conversation [on potential retirement], I don’t know how real it is or isn’t, but I’d be surprised if Lane Johnson isn’t back, I don‘t know as much about Landon Dickerson," Schefter said.

The Eagles have the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55)

Johnson is a 13-year National Football League veteran and has developed into a Hall of Fame-level player in Philadelphia. He's 35 years old at this point and even if he's back in 2026, which is expected, the team will still need to think about the long-term plan at tackle. Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness shared a mock draft that thinks in this way.

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: T Spencer Fano, Utah," McGuinness wrote. "Fano was the highest-graded offensive tackle in college football in 2024 and earned an 84.0 PFF overall grade in what was technically a down 2025 campaign. Right tackle Lane Johnson will be 36 years old when the 2026 NFL season kicks off, so it would be smart for the Eagles to look for a long-term replacement for when he calls time on a Hall-of-Fame career."

ESPN has Fano ranked as the No. 1 overall offensive tackle prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft and the No. 7 overall prospect. Fano is a big-time talent. He has good size and is listed at 6'6'' and 302 pounds.

This is the type of move that would be good in the long run for Philadelphia. Johnson is expected to return and is still a superstar. If Philadelphia could bring in a prospect, like Fano, to learn from Johnson, that could give the franchise a long-term answer at one of the most important positions on the field as well.

