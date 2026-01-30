Eagles Legend Nick Foles Endorses Sean Mannion

A lot has been said already about new Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and the vast majority has been overly positive.

Mannion is young and has explosive potential. The Eagles certainly went in a different direction than what the team has had over the last few years. With Mannion, you're getting a red-hot coach. This is a guy who was a player in 2023. In 2024, he made the jump to the coaching ranks with the Green Bay Packers and now two years later, he's going to be leading the offense for a Super Bowl contender. Time flies by quickly.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It's easy to get excited about Mannion while reading through all of the various reports out there. But another aspect that should have fans fired up is hearing what people around him have said. For example, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has been around Mannion and had nothing but big things to say about him.

The Eagles struck and made a good hiring

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I do. I do," Foles said when it was pointed out that he has experience around Mannion. "He was a very impressive rookie. One of the more impressive rookies I've ever been around. You could tell right away with his work ethic, his knowledge of football at that point, and honestly, he always sort of — I don't know if he liked it when I said it — but it seemed like he had a photographic memory with his ability just to recall things.

"Either that or he just was constantly studying, prepping, flash cards or whatever it may be. You could tell he was really diligent. Gotten into the coaching world over the last couple of years. You knew he'd always be a guy that would climb the ladder. I feel like he's climbing it quicker than I thought and with the Philadelphia Eagles, which we just did a podcast earlier in the day talking about who they should go with. Unique hire."

If that doesn't get you fired up as an Eagles fan, we're not sure what will.

More NFL: Eagles Add More Firepower After Sean Mannion