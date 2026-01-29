Eagles Getting Serious? Jim Bob Cooter Gets Second Interview For Vacant OC Position

PHILADELPHIA - Things seem to be heating up in the Eagles’ elongated search for a new offensive coordinator.

On the heels of the news that Green Bay quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion was brought into the NovaCare Complex for an in-person interview after a positive first impression via Zoom, comes the confirmation that Indianapolis OC Jim Bob Cooter got an in-person interview on Tuesday after his initial virtual meeting.

The Eagles are far more familiar with Cooter, who has a relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni dating back to 2012 on Romeo Crennel’s Kansas City staff. Cooter was an offensive quality control coach in his fourth year at the professional level with the Chiefs, and Sirianni was the receivers coach.

When Sirianni got the Eagles top job in 2021 he brought on Cooter as a consultant doing special projects.

Cooter regained his footing in Philadelphia to get a passing game coordinator position under former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in Jacksonville during the 2022 season before joining ex-Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in Indianapolis as the OC there in 2023.

Old Friends

Relationships matter in the NFL and Sirianni's strong connection with Steichen, opened the door for the Eagles to get permission to talk with Cooter for what is considered by the NFL to be a lateral move.

In Philadelphia, however, Cooter would get to call plays while Steichen will continue to handle that job for the Colts. An NFL source confirmed to Eagles on SI that Steichen was handling requests to interview Cooter on a case-by-case basis.

During the 2025 season, Steichen and Cooter put together one of the best and most well-rounded offenses in the NFL until starting quarterback Daniel Jones was injured.

Despite missing Jones for the final month of the season, the Colts still finished in the top 10 in both points per game and total yards, although they faded from the playoff picture.

In addition to his stints with Sirianni in Kansas City and Philadelphia, Cooter's resume includes a prior stint as an offensive assistant in Indy (2009-2011), a one-year stop in Denver as an offensive assistant (2013), and his breakthrough: five years in Detroit, first as the quarterbacks coach (2014-2015) and then as the OC (2016-2018).

From there, Cooter spent two years as the New York Jets running back coach (2019-2020), before his consultancy in Philly kickstarted his career again.

Cooter is in line to replace Kevin Patullo, who was removed from the OC position, but still part of the Eagles' organization for now.

