Eagles Interest In Davis Webb Seems Unrealistic

PHILADELPHIA - We’ve gotten to the point in the Eagles’ offensive coordinator search where it’s become more of an opportunity to pick the brains of others, rather than a simple exercise in finding the next play-caller.

Philadelphia was one of three teams, along with Baltimore and the New York Giants, requesting to interview Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After Broncos passing game coordinator and QB coach Davis Webb interviewed this week for the Raiders and Bills head coaching jobs, he received interview requests for offensive coordinator jobs with the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

At 31, Webb, like Green Bay QB coach Sean Mannion, who is interviewing at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, is a former NFL backup who was in the league a hop, skip, and a jump ago before making the shift to coaching.

A 2017 third-round pick of the New York Giants out of Cal, Webb never got his footing in the league, but two stints with the Giants sandwiched around short stays with the New York Jets and Buffalo, sold many around the league on Webb’s football IQ and feel for the game.

So, the Texas native started his coaching career quickly, latching on as the quarterbacks coach for Sean Payton in Denver at 28 years old.

Three years later, Webb is the rising star on Payton’s staff, getting head-coaching interviews.

Sean Patyon's Shadow

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

More so, Denver thinks so highly of Webb that it fired veteran offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to open up the OC job if Webb comes up short of the big chair in Las Vegas.

Despite his lack of experience, Webb is generating interest due to his exposure to Payton and the rapid development of second-year quarterback Bo Nix under his watch.

The Broncos can’t simply promote Webb without first being Rooney Rule compliant, however.

It might be worth kicking the tires for the Eagles, but the fatigue of this search is kicking in, and chasing Webb is swimming upstream to put it mildly, something that will result in another optics loss.

The young Broncos quarterbacks coach has something that has been the Eagles' Kryptonite in their OC search: options.

If Webb doesn't land the Vegas job and is interested in taking the next step out of Payton's shadow, both the Baltimore and NYG jobs come with new head coaches who aren't offensive-minded, the Ravens' Jesse Minter and the Giants' John Harbaugh.

Optics are the equivalent of style points in coaching. Objectively, they shouldn’t matter. The irony of that is that lacking style points has launched a significant number of coaching searches over the years.

Perception is never reality, but it sure matters in the NFL, and the Eagles could use a “win” in a coaching search that has stunned its fan base into realizing coaches with options don’t necessarily want to be in Philadelphia.

