Eagles GM's New AJ Brown Message Sounds Different

The annual National Football League meetings are underway and that means that the vast majority of decision makers around the league are together in one place over in Phoenix, Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver AJ Brown has been completely up in the air with trade rumors running wild throughout the offseason. Unsurprisingly, his future is going to continue to be a massive talking point around the league at the meetings. On Sunday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown's future and kept his answer close to the vest, as transcribed by Zach Berman of The Athletic.

"I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story," Roseman said. "... But my answer to any question on AJ Brown is, 'AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles.' From my perspective, anything you ask me about AJ Brown, I'll go right back to that answer."

This is a different answer than what Roseman said earlier in the offseason. Roseman was candid during the combine week and said during the week that the chances of a trade are "not very high."

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The Eagles GM spoke

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're in the business of keeping great players," Roseman said. "And AJ is a great player. AJ is a difference-making player for our team. He's been on our team for four years. We've been to the playoffs all four of those years. ... You're not looking to get rid of players like that. ... If anyone calls me and says 'Hey I want to talk to you about a player.' For me to say unequivocally 'I'm not taking your call,' that doesn't make sense because I don't know what they're going to say on the other end. Now, the chances that I'm doing that with a great player, they're not very high."

So, the conversation has shifted a bit. It doesn't mean a trade is imminent. But it is a different-sounding message than earlier in the offseason. Roseman was much more candid during combine week, but more subdued in his response on Sunday.

The idea of Brown getting traded has dominated headlines around the Eagles and this message from Roseman is sure to add more fuel to the fire. As of this moment, Brown is a member of the Eagles. But will that remain the case moving forward? Roseman didn't say much about Brown, and that arguably is important in itself. His comments were much more pointed at the combine. They were a bit more noncommittal now. It's important to note that this could simply just be to shut down the noise by saying he's a member of the team, and therefore doesn't want to talk about any other ideas. But with the trade rumors swirling, the change in tone is interesting.

At the end of the day, like Roseman said, Brown is with the Eagles. No trade has been made. But he didn't shut down the idea of a move. If the Eagles wanted to, they could've simply just said to the media that a deal isn't happening. They didn't do that. This topic continues to live another day with no end in sight, unfortunately.