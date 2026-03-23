Eagles Have a Lot to Think About After AJ Brown-Patriots Update

Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown continues to be linked to the New England Patriots, but being connected to a franchise doesn't mean that a deal is in place.

The rumors were loud around Brown as the new league year began. The Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams were heavily connected. But neither team got a deal done and Brown remains in Philadelphia. It has been known all along that a deal would make more financial sense for the Eagles after June 1, than before. Still, the rumors were loud, but didn't lead to anything. Now, the conversation has shifted and nothing seems likely at all until after June 1, if at all.

While this is the case, there has been some wild speculation out there. The idea of Philadelphia and New England having an under-the-radar agreement has even been thrown out there, which really doesn't make a lot of sense in general. Sure, the two sides could come together on a deal later, but a handshake agreement wouldn't make sense for either side. What if the Eagles could get the asking price they wanted from another team or even more? What if another receiver became available for the Patriots at a lower cost? The idea of a handshake deal doesn't make any sense and ESPN's Adam Schefter completely shut the idea down as well while joining "The Pat McAfee Show."

The Eagles have no deal in place

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"My understanding recently was such that the Eagles weren't going to rush to make a move that if they made the move, it would come after June 1st," Schefter said. "Now, a lot of people have connected the Patriots. That's a logical landing spot. But what we don't know is what's going to happen with New England from now until June 1st. New England could, for all we know, bring back Stefon Diggs or go sign some of these other wide receivers out there. They could go draft a wide receiver. If any of those things happen, that would probably take them out of the AJ Brown market. New England has been through a lot with the league in recent years. Deflategate, other things.

"They're not going to bend the rules and take chances and do handshake deals under the table. If AJ Brown works for them in June, they'll make a move. If it doesn't, they're not going to do that. ... They're not going to sign off on something that would be against the spirit of the NFL rules. If AJ Brown is still available on June 1st and they still have a need on June 1st, that becomes a very logical destination. But there is not under-the-table, to my knowledge, handshake agreement between the two sides to get AJ Brown to New England."

With Schefter confirming that the Eagles don't have an agreement in place, it leaves Philadelphia with a lot to think about. There's a lot of time between now and June 1. That's just over two months away, as of writing and the 2026 NFL Draft will come in between. There's no denying the fact that Brown's name has been out there in trade talks, but with a few months to go, could the Eagles decide to simply keep him and shut down all of the noise? Could they opt to take the financial hit and try to get a deal done before the Patriots — or another team — could find another option?

There are options for the team. With Schefter confirming there is no handshake deal in place, Philadelphia should consider all options, including ending all of the rumors by announcing that Brown won't be moved, like Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone did with Brian Thomas Jr.

It's been a long few months full of trade rumors and they aren't going away, but the Eagles should consider all options.