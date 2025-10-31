Eagles Have Golden Opportunity After Dolphins GM Shakeup
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to make another move before the 2025 National Football League trade passes, the team that they need to call as soon as possible is the Miami Dolphins.
At this point, the Dolphins are a team that has been brought up as a fit for the Eagles on a handful of occasions because they have three talented pass rushers who have been floated as trade candidates in Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated specifically floated Phillips as a fit for the Eagles and called them a "team to watch" for him.
That was before the bombshell dropped in the NFL on Friday. The Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier have "mutually agreed" to part ways just four days to go until the trade deadline. This comes after the Dolphins were blown out on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, 28-6. Now, the fit is even more obvious.
The Eagles need to call the Dolphins right now
So, how does this impact the Dolphins in the short term? Champ Kelly is replacing Grier as the interim general manager, as shared by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Pretty much right after the decision was announced to move on from Grier, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Phillips, Chubb, and Judon are among the team's trade candidates heading into the deadline with Kelly making the decisions.
The Dolphins clearly are at a moment of dismay right now. For a seasoned general manager, like Howie Roseman, that could be music to his ears.
The Dolphins are all sorts of a mess right now and have someone new making the trade calls with just a few days to go. If there ever was a time to not only land an edge rusher, but maybe someone at a discount, it would be right now. Philadelphia has been rumored as a fit a numerous players, including Myles Garrett, but the Dolphins present the best opportunity for the Eagles to add without breaking the bank.
If Roseman hasn't gotten Kelly on the phone yet, he should welcome him to the job right away with an offer.
More NFL: Ex-GM Talks Myles Garrett Rumors, But Eagles Fans Won’t Be Happy