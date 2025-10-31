Ex-GM Talks Myles Garrett Rumors, But Eagles Fans Won’t Be Happy
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most talked-about teams in football this week with the trade deadline looming.
The reason for this is that there's simply no way to ever know what Howie Roseman is going to do. It's always clear that he's going to do something, but he finds a way to surprise all the time. Earlier in the season, it was the trade for Tank Bigsby. That one came out of seemingly nowhere. This week, the Eagles acquired Michael Carter II from the New York Jets. That one wasn't even crazy. Just a solid move to address a need.
But, as is the case every year, there are some wild rumors out there. For example, Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson shared on Thursday on ESPN's "102.5 The Game" that the big rumor he has heard is that the Eagles are "super hot" on Myles Garrett. The idea -- although extremely unlikely -- has picked up steam over the last 24 hours across the NFL. But, don't get your hopes up, Eagles fans. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there's "no chance" Garrett gets moved. On Friday, former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock weighed in on Garrett while joining 94WIP Sports Radio and said he thinks the chances of a deal getting done are less than five percent.
"They just paid him," Mayock said. "All of that money is going to accelerate into dead cap space immediately. So, does it even make sense for Cleveland? They already have two first-round picks this year, by the way. I get a kick out of all of the stuff that gets thrown around. I would say the odds of that happening are less than five percent. Maybe less than one percent."
Don't expect Myles Garrett to joined the Eagles
Mayock isn't the general manager of the Eagles or the Browns. But, this is a guy who has been a decision-maker for a team recently.
He was the general manager of the Raiders when Maxx Crosby was drafted and when Antonio Brown was acquired. One of those moves went better than the other.
The point is, this is guy who has made decisions for a football team in the recent past. The rumors were too good to really have a chance of being real from the beginning. There are so many cap issues that would need to be sorted out if the Browns even were willing to trade arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. Rumors are fun, but unfortunately, this one probably won't become reality.