Eagles Hit Jackpot With One-Year, J.T. Gray Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles scored a quiet win on Friday.

Philadelphia traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons and followed up by signing both Marcus Epps and JT Gray. Over the last few days, the Brown trade has gotten the most buzz. That's not overtly shocking. It's a great deal for the Eagles. Essentially, they traded a depth piece away and moved up in the fourth and sixth rounds of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The move to bring Epps back has gotten some love as well. With all that being said, let's dive into the lesser-known move: signing veteran JT Gray to a one-year deal.

Breaking Down The Eagles' Quiet Win

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Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gray is most known for his time spent with the New Orleans Saints. Gray spent the first seven seasons of his career in New Orleans before spending a bit of time with the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025. He joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has had a successful eight-year career ever since. With Gray, the Eagles aren't likely getting someone who is going to step in and be a consistent safety for the team on Day 1. He's technically a safety, but is more of a special team ace than anything else.

How JT Gray Helps The Eagles

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's how he can help Philadelphia the most. Gray is a three-time All-Pro, including being named First-Team All-Pro once in 2021, as a special teams ace. Philadelphia was a middle-of-the-pack team when it came to the special teams in 2025. The Eagles finished the season 16th in special teams based on ESPN's FPI. With Gray, the Eagles are getting someone who can step in from Day 1 and not only contribute, but potentially lead.



He was a captain on special teams over with the Saints, for example. With this move, the Eagles are quietly improving an area of the franchise that needed a boost. It's niche, but important. It's how the Eagles have operated overall this offseason. The Eagles haven't handed out some sort of massive deal, but instead have been bolstering areas with savvy veterans. Gray will help the special teams. Hollywood Brown will help the receiver room. Riq Woolen has all of the upside in the world for the cornerback room. Arnold Ebiketie is someone who can help the pass rush. These are all moves the Eagles have made that may not always explode with headlines, but will impact winning in 2026.