Eagles Win Big in Sydney Brown–Falcons Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles made an intriguing trade on Friday.

It was a busy day for the Eagles in the safety room. Philadelphia signed Marcus Epps and three-time All-Pro special teamer JT Gray. On top of this, the Eagles traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons and swapped fourth- and sixth-round picks. On first look, the deals of the day on Friday looked good. We graded them as an "A" for the franchise.

Now, that the dust has settled more, let's specifically dive in on the trade for Brown to Atlanta.

Eagles-Falcons Sydney Brown Full Trade

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eagles Receive: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 114), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 197)



Falcons Receive: Safety Sydney Brown, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 122), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 215)



The full return was reported on X by ESPN's Adam Schefter. So, on the same day, the Eagles signed a familiar safety option who played in 12 games for Philadelphia in 2025, including starting the final four games. Brown only made three starts for Philadelphia in 2025 and was more of a depth option. The Eagles replaced him with Epps and moved up in two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.



That is massive. Both of those picks are now more valuable, whether the Eagles make the selections or not. Philadelphia moved up eight spots in the fourth round and 18 spots in the sixth round. Philadelphia has nine total draft picks. After this trade, the Eagles either will be able to make earlier selections than they would have, or have more attractive picks to try to trade away. A win-win and the Eagles only had to give up a bit of depth that was replaced shortly afterward.

Sydney Brown's Stint In Philadelphia

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown was a third-round pick by the Eagles back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He still has plenty of upside at just 26 years old. He played in 42 games across the last three seasons with the Eagles, including nine starts. While his role with the team fluctuated, he was a member of the Super Bowl LIX-winning roster. Overall, he finishes his Eagles career with two interceptions, five passes defended and 86 total tackles. Quarterbacks completed 71.4 percent of their passes when throwing Brown's way (25-of-35) for 267 yards and two touchdowns in coverage.



Brown was someone who was talked about a lot over the last few years. At the end of the day, he was a solid depth piece but the Eagles got a great return. With Andrew Mukuba and Epps in place, if the Eagles draft a safety as well in the 2026 NFL Draft, they'll be ready to roll at the position.