Eagles Tracking Maxx Crosby as Trade Watch Heats Up

The Philadelphia Eagles could use another elite pass rusher and there is some significant buzz out there centered around one of the very best in the game.

Maxx Crosby is a certified superstar and there have been rumors all offseason to the point that him and the Las Vegas Raiders could go in different directions this offseason. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer even noted that he leans towards the idea of a trade happening over the next week and mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential landing spot.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week," Breer wrote. "But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading. I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider. ...

The Eagles should call the Raiders as fast as possible

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"These are the questions the Raiders will have to ask themselves, weighing keeping one of the NFL’s best players against having more capital to build a team that Fernando Mendoza has a great chance to grow with. We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

The fact that a prominent insider like Breer not only said that he thinks a trade could happen with Crosby this week, but that the Eagles are among the teams "keeping tabs on his availability" certainly warrants eyebrows being raised.

Any time a big-name player potentially hits the trade block, the Eagles get mentioned in some way. With Crosby, the chatter makes sense. He plays a premium position and specifically one that Philadelphia currently has a hole at with Jaelan Phillips heading to free agency. On top of that, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has also said this offseason that he believes the Eagles are a team that could be a contender if Crosby truly hits the trade block.

With Breer noting that he believes Crosby could be moved imminently, the Eagles should be on the phones right now. It should be a big week with free agency one week away. It would be a transformational week for Philadelphia if Crosby were to come to town.