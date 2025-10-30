Eagles In On 'Everything' At Critical Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a deal on Wednesday to bring a much-needed cornerback to town.
Philadelphia swung a deal with the New York Jets to bring cornerback Michael Carter II to town in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III. Draft compensation was also flipped with the Eagles flipping a sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick from the Jets.
The Eagles got a solid deal done. It's an important trade deadline with the Eagles as the reigning champs and looking to make another run. Fortunately, they aren't just getting by on the success of last year, but are being aggressive. One thing that should get fans excited is the fact that it doesn't sound like Philadelphia is done looking yet, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"The Super Bowl defending Eagles are in on everything," Schultz said.
This quote aligns with other reports out there about Philadelphia. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that he heard from "several teams" that the Eagles were looking into cornerback and pass rush options.
"Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? In position to add," Fowler said. "Several teams I've talked to expect Philadelphia to explore cornerback and pass-rush options. Re-signing Brandon Graham last week eases the need at pass rush, but the Eagles probably will need an extra player down the stretch. The expectation is Philly will not trade A.J. Brown."
The Eagles should call the Titans or the Dolphins
At this point, the Eagles seem to be set at cornerback. But, what about the pass rush? There are five days before the trade deadline, but things clearly are getting started early. Philadelphia already was aggressive and got a much-needed deal done on Wednesday. The fact that the Eagles are still looking is a great sign as well. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champions and has a real shot at making another deep run, so the fact that the Eagles aren't getting complacent should be considered a good sign for the fans.
That's not to say that the Eagles ever get complacent under Howie Roseman, but this trade deadline especially is important. It's not every year that you not only are the reigning champs, but have a chance to do it again. It's been a drama-filled season for the Eagles and they have more holes than last year, but they've added Carter, traded for Tank Bigsby earlier in the season, and now just need a boost for the pass rush.
Guys that should be on the Eagles' radar right now are Arden Key of the Tennessee Titans or Jaelan Phillips, Matthew Judon, and Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins. Trey Hendrickson is a big-name talent who has been in trade rumors for months, but that doesn't seem likely by any means. All five of these guys have gotten some buzz as players who could be moved.
The Dolphins and Titans are both having tough seasons. Key is someone who has had six sacks or more in three of his last four seasons.
This year, he has 1 1/2 sacks so far. Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler but hasn't tallied a sack yet this season. Chubb and Phillips have been linked to the Eagles a lot already.
The Eagles seemingly solved one of their biggest issues. They still have time for more and fortunately, it sounds like they are looking around. They have an opportunity at history this year and the front office clearly is taking that seriously.
