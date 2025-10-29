Report Reveals How Much Michael Carter II Wanted To Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to a handful of cornerbacks with the 2025 National Football League trade deadline approaching and they reportedly got their man on Wednesday afternoon.
With under one week to go until the trade deadline, the fireworks are starting early around the league. Deals started popping up on Tuesday night with the New England Patriots completing deals with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles have arguably the most aggressive front office in football, so you know they couldn't wait around to make a move. On Wednesday, they reportedly acquired the corner that they needed by landing Michael Carter II in a deal with the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The Eagles are trading for Jets versatile CB Michael Carter II to fill a need for them, with WR John Metchie III heading to NYJ in the deal," Rapoport said. "In all: Philly gets Carter and a 2027 7th rounder. New York gets Metchie and a 2027 6th rounder."
The Eagles pulled off a win-win deal with the Jets
That's not all, though. Rapoport also reported that Carter was willing to "delete" $5 million in guaranteed money to make the deal work and come over to Philadelphia.
"Here's how badly Michael Carter II wanted to join the champs: Sources say he agreed to delete the $5M guaranteed for injury in his 2026 contract year to complete the trade to the Eagles," Rapoport reported.
It's nice that the Eagles were able to add a veteran corner and even more so how much this guy clearly wanted to come to town if he was willing to cut out that much cash. He signed a three-year deal with the Jets worth $30.75. The fact that the Eagles got a guy under contract beyond 2025, but was also willing to trim his deal down is arguably the best-case scenario for Philadelphia.
Carter has played in five games so far this season, including four starts. He has two passes defended, 14 total tackles, and has allowed just eight completions this season on 12 targets. The Eagles have had questions at cornerback all season beyond Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Now, Carter figures to fix that issue.
He's someone that can help this team now and clearly wanted to come over to the defending champs.
More NFL: Jets Strike Gold With Garrett Wilson’s New Running Mate