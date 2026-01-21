Eagles Interview Matt Nagy For OC Job

PHILADELPHIA - With Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll turning their attention elsewhere, the Eagles are broadening their offensive coordinator search with another former head coach.

Philadelphia interviewed former Chicago mentor and long-time Andy Reid disciple Matt Nagy for its OC job on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

A North Jersey native who played quarterback at the University of Delaware and the Arena Football League, Nagy first caught the eye of Reid with the Eagles breaking in as an intern in 2008 and 2009 before getting his first NFL coaching job as an Eagles' coaching assistant in 2010.

Andy Reid Guy

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

By the next year Nagy was in quality control. When Reid was fired by Philadelphia after the 2012 season and landed in Kansas City he took Nagy with him as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator by Reid, a position that has been a fast track to a head-coaching job.

Nagy spent two seasons as Kansas City's OC before the Chicago Bears came calling with the big chair.

Nagy had great success early in his Bears tenure, leading the team to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title, before losing to the Eagles in the famed Double-Doink game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Nagy lasted three more seasons as the Bears head coach going 8-8, 8-8 and 6-11 before being dismissed after the 2021 season. He piloted the Bears to a second playoff appearance after the 2020 season but again lost, this time to New Orleans in the wild-card round. Overall, Nagy was 34-33 as the Bears head coach, including his 0-2 postseason mark.

After his stint in Chicago went south, Nagy returned to Kansas City in 2022 as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach before regaining his status as OC from 2023 through 2025.

Nagy's contract expired after the season in Kansas City and he was an early favorite to be the new head coach in Tennessee before the Titans shifted direction to the defensive-minded Robert Saleh.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, brought back Eric Bieniemy, their OC from 2018 to 2022, to be the OC in 2026.

The Eagles have often reverted to a Reid acolyte to some success in past situations when the top choices are derailed. agy could be the latest example of that.

To date, Philadelphia has interviewed former Falcons OC Zac Robinson, former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard, former Texans OC Bobby Slowik, former Giants OC and interim head coach Mike Kafka, current Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter, and Daboll for the job.

