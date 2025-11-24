Eagles' Jalen Hurts In Rare Company Despite Cowboys Loss

It's easy to be negative after the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia started the game strong, but imploded and blew a 21-point lead against one of its biggest rivals to drop to 8-3 on the season. That's going to be the story of the week, but it should also be noted that both Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown looked dominant in the contest, which could be considered a step in the right direction. Brown hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. He almost had a second touchdown as well, but his second foot didn't get down in the first quarter.

Hurts had one of his better games of the season as well. Hurts went 27-for-39 passing for 289 yards and one passing touchdown. He also led the Eagles with 33 rushing yards on seven attempts, plus two rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts had a big game vs. the Cowboys

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Zach Berman pointed out on X that this was Hurts' 33rd career game with one or more passing touchdowns to go along with one or more rushing touchdowns and that just four other quarterbacks in NFL history have reached this mark.

"Jalen Hurts, age 27 and in his 6th NFL season, has 33 career games with (one-plus) passing TD and (one-plus) rushing TD," Berman wrote. "Only four players in NFL history have more."

Hurts has accomplished the feat three times this season alone.

For all of the flak that the offense has gotten this season, Hurts is on a pretty insane pace right now. In 11 starts, Hurts has gone 207-for-308 passing (67.2 percent) for 2,284 yards (207.6 yards per game), 17 passing touchdowns, one interception, 298 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. That's 25 total touchdowns to just one interception. You're not going to see that type of efficiency often.

There's still work to do in the passing game, but Hurts' average passing yards per game has increased from 193.5 yards last year to 207.6 yards per game this season.

It's easy to get caught up in all of the negative narratives of the season, but Hurts has been a positive and is playing at a high level for the Eagles.

